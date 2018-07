LOWNES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people escape injury after a serious wreck on Highway 45 in Lowndes County.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound before colliding, sending one into a shed and and flipping another.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. Monday.

Luckily no one was injured.

Mississippi Highway patrol is investigating the crash

We will have more details tonight on WCBI News.