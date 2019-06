LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary crash injured an Alabama driver Tuesday morning in Lowndes County.

The driver of a Honda Accord left Highway 12, near the Old Country Store.

- Advertisement -

The car landed upside down in a ditch.

Emergency crews treated the driver.

Portions of Woodlawn Road were blocked while emergency responders were on the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.