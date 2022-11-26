Car show raises donations for 5th annual Cruisin’ for Tots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Engines were revving in Columbus Saturday for 3 different events all for one great cause.

The Southern Cruisers Car Club had its 5th annual Crusin for Tots toy drive.

Hot Rod owners showcased their cars to raise money and toy donations in partnership with the Pack 9 Club Scouts of Caledonia.

The Pack 9 club will take the donations and distribute them to needy families in Lowndes County.

Philesa DeSmidt is the founder of the Pack 9 toy drive.

She says that she understands the feeling of not receiving a gift on Christmas.

” I started the toy drive 8 years ago. My son was in Pack 9 and we had to do a community event so that’s where it all started. It was something

that I wanted to do because I was in the school system and I knew that children were not getting Christmas, ” said DeSmidt.

The Director of the Southern Cruisers Car Club, Carl Ulmer says this is one way to support local families and bring their hot rods out of the garage.

” We put back into the community and it’s the comradery of guys and girls, young and old. We have cars from the 1920s to the 2022 -23 models so

you know we’re an open club and we are here for the community,” said Ulmer.

The Southern Cruisers Car Club joined the Pack 9 community Toy Run to deliver the gifts to Caledonia.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us Twitter Facebook