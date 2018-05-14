Car thief hops in and peels out with car left running in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A car left running, leaves its owner running after it Monday morning in New Albany.

Around 6:30am, a woman walked into Tony’s Quickmart on West Bankhead Road.

- Advertisement -

While she was in the store, you can see a man with a backpack simply jump in and drive off; East on Bankhead Street.

Police Chief Chris Robertson says they are looking for a Maroon 2014 Kia with tag number PPH-221.

The suspect is described as a black male with white shorts, white shoes, black shirt, and a light colored backpack.

If you see or know anything, you can call New Albany Police or Northeast Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-8477.