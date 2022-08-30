Car versus motorcycle crash kills two, injures another, and jails a suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car versus motorcycle crash kills two people, sends another to the hospital, and lands a man in jail. Now, investigators, and family members want answers.

Early Sunday morning, Columbus Police responded to the area of the crash near US Highway 82 going west. An officer found Zabria Dodds and David Porter dead at the scene. Both were on the same motorcycle.

Anthony Billups, a trailing motorcyclist, crashed shortly after Dodds and Porter. He was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Investigators say Tavaris Mosley was the driver of the car that veered into Porter’s motorcycle. Mosley is charged with DUI First and DUI Vehicular Manslaughter.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Assistant Police Chief Doran Johnson. “Anytime anybody’s lives are lost, especially in an incident like this. We pray for the family on both sides that are involved because a lot of people are affected.”

“The only thing I can say was I hope it was an accident,” said Mercetia Jenkins, David Porter’s cousin. “I don’t want to think that nobody did it on purpose.”

Dodds was pregnant at the time of the accident.

More charges are pending for Mosley.