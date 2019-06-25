Cardi B pleads not guilty to felony strip club fight charges

Western Europe will face potentially “deadly” heat wave this week
“Hell is coming,” said one meteorologist in Spain, where it will be first to feel the impact of extreme temperatures in the coming days
10M ago
Incoming CBP chief denies “systemic problem” at detention centers
A recent internal report found that some ICE facilities had inadequate medical care and “significant” food shortages
updated 31M ago
Breakdancing closer to making debut at 2024 Olympics
Paris wants to add three other sports to its program, including skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing
1H ago
Women Political Leaders Summit 2019
The WPL Summit 2019, co-hosted in Tokyo by the House of Representatives of Japan, will bring together female government ministers, and Parliamentarians from all over the world.
3H ago
Kushner pushes economic plan for Mideast peace
But Israel and the Palestinian Authority governments did not send delegations to participate in the summit
3H ago