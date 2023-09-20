Carroll County bridge fire, originally thought to be arson, ruled accidental

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bridge fire in Carroll County, originally thought to be a case of arson, has been ruled accidental.

The investigation into the fire on a bridge on County Road 64 in the McCarley area near Bailey Lake led Sheriff Clint Walker and Carroll County Deputies to a juvenile from Winona and two young men from the Vaiden area.

The teens were picked up and questioned with their parents present.

As a result of the questioning, it was determined that there was no criminal intent involved in the fire.

The boys were fishing and lit a cardboard box on fire to keep mosquitoes away.

They thought they had extinguished the fire, but it is believed the creosote-coated wood reignited after the boys left.

No criminal charges will be filed, but Walker will forward the results of the investigation to the Carroll County Board of Supervisors in case they want to pursue civil action against the parents.

