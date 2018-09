CARROLL COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – This is a follow up from a story we broke Friday night in Carroll County.

The Murdock Lake Dam breached overnight in several locations.

While flood waters quickly rose on Murdock Creek, the water has begun to recede and local roads are back open.

The dam breached Friday night after parts of the county saw more than one foot of rain.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but believe the problem is under control.