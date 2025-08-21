Carrollton woman dies from fatal car crash in Pickens County, AL.

fatal crash accident

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Carrollton, Alabama, woman is dead after a car crash in Pickens County.

60-year-old Cynthia Wright was driving on State Highway 86 about five miles west of Gordo when her Chevrolet Equinox ran of the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened at around 2:45 pm, on Wednesday, August 20.

Wright was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was fatally injured.

She died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

