Castle Properties owner talks about business ventures in Golden Triangle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s an old saying: “Success breeds success.”, and the track record of Mark Castleberry and his Castle Properties tends to bear that out.

Castleberry has a proven track record around the Golden Triangle for successful business ventures, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors.

His latest outing, Triangle Crossing in Starkville, is the most recent example. He said he’s encouraged every time he drives by there and sees a full parking lot.

With industrial development growing in the Golden Triangle, Castleberry believes there needs to be growth in retail to go along with it.

In January, Castleberry sold his interest in The Mill and three Starkville hotels to the MSU Foundation.

Now, he’s concentrating on his next Starkville development. Castle Properties is breathing new life into the former Cadence Bank Operations Center downtown.

“The cost of new construction is very expensive, so we’ve intentionally been looking for good quality existing buildings, and we felt, and we also saw that there was a need of office space in Starkville at a reasonable price. And, so we saw that would be a great location, very visible, very easy access, and of course, it enjoins the University property, and so we just saw that as a good play,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry said that since the opening of Triangle Crossing, he’s been trying to find land, due to interest from other retailers.

