CBS Albuquerque affiliate goes dark due to intruder

The CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, KRQE-TV, says it was forced off the air for roughly an hour-and-a-half Sunday night after an intruder entered its building.
Two of the station’s newscasts were affected before regular programming resumed.
A reporter/anchor at the station, Madeline Schmitt, told the story on Twitter:
While events were still unfolding, a reporter for the NBC San Francisco Bay area station, Sergio Quintana, tweeted about them as well:
