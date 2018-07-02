CBS Albuquerque affiliate goes dark due to intruder

CBS News
The CBS affiliate in Albuquerque, New Mexico, KRQE-TV, says it was forced off the air for roughly an hour-and-a-half Sunday night after an intruder entered its building.

Two of the station’s newscasts were affected before regular programming resumed.

A reporter/anchor at the station, Madeline Schmitt, told the story on Twitter:

While events were still unfolding, a reporter for the NBC San Francisco Bay area station, Sergio Quintana, tweeted about them as well:

