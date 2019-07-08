“CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” debuts Monday, July 15 with an exclusive interview with Jeff Bezos and Caroline Kennedy to launch the network’s coverage of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Kennedy will join Bezos, a space entrepreneur, in discussing the future of space exploration, as well as the legacy of her father, President John F. Kennedy.

O’Donnell, the new anchor and managing editor of the “CBS Evening News,” will broadcast from the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET – from the same location that Walter Cronkite reported from in 1969 when he documented the journey for viewers. That evening at 10 p.m. ET, O’Donnell will anchor “Man on the Moon,” a CBS primetime special.



Also on Tuesday, “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil will co-anchor the broadcast from the Kennedy Space Center starting at 7 a.m. ET. He will take viewers on a tour of the center and interview two astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station.

- Advertisement -

“CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell Michele Crowe/CBS



At 9:32 a.m. ET – the same time Apollo 11 blasted off – Dokoupil will anchor a network special report. CBSN, the streaming service of CBS News, and CBS News Radio will present Cronkite’s coverage in real-time.



CBSN will present full coverage throughout the day led by CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers. CBS News Radio correspondent Peter King will anchor from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center, and will introduce listeners to the people behind the scenes at NASA and the children of the Apollo 11 astronauts.



CBS News’ coverage will continue throughout the week on all shows and platforms, with exclusive interviews and footage from the network’s archives.

Trending News

On Saturday, July 20 at 4:17 p.m. ET, CBSN and CBS News Radio will re-air the network’s coverage of the moon landing. At 10:56 p.m. ET, they will re-air CBS News’ coverage of Neil Armstrong taking the historic first steps on the moon.

“Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan will interview NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine about Project Artemis, America’s effort to return to the Moon in the next decade. Brennan will also talk with presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, author of “American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race,” on July 14.

Other highlights include: O’Donnell’s story on three women who worked on the Apollo 11 mission; CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann’s interview with key figures from Apollo 11; and exclusive CBS News polling on Americans’ attitudes toward space exploration.