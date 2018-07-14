- Advertisement -

“CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor spoke with President Trump on Saturday, July 14, for an interview at the Trump Turnberry Resort in Scotland ahead of Mr. Trump’s Monday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

An excerpt of the interview will air Sunday, July 15, on “Face the Nation” (check local listings) on the CBS Television Network.

More of the interview will air Monday, July 16, on “CBS This Morning” (7:00-9:00 AM), on the “CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor” (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) and on CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service.

After the president returns from Europe, he will sit down with Glor for a follow-up interview at the White House on Wednesday, July 18, that will air that night on the “CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor” (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) with more airing Thursday on all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

Mosheh Oinounou is the executive producer of the “CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor.”

