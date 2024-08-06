CCO collects school supplies for area students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Community Outreach is putting forth their best efforts to make sure students have what they need this school year.

The Community Outreach is collecting school supplies for its “stuff the bus” school supply drive.

The bus will be filled with the supplies, and then taken to Columbus Municipal School District.

Columbus Outreach Program Coordinator says he hopes this ease some of the stress for the parents that need a little extra help.

“What I have learned over the years is that, a lot of the children do not have what they need. Which is basic necessities that they need to stay healthy, do their work, and learn, and those are the things that we were really focusing on. We sent a call out, and we wanted to stuff a bus full of supplies, and we wanted to be able to donate to the Columbus Municipal School District,” he said.

If you would like to donate school supplies to the “stuff the bus” drive, you can drop off supplies at the community outreach building.

