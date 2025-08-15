CCS Administrator gives insight for dealing with domestic violence

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Domestic violence incidents have a ripple effect that spreads beyond the people directly involved to their families and communities.

Knowing the signs of abuse can help when dealing with victims and may even save someone’s life.

Domestic violence is becoming more common for people of all ages, and knowing how to get connected with the proper resources is just one way to prevent someone from getting injured or help them out of a bad situation.

According to national data, in the United States, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men aged 18 and older have been victims of some form of violence with an intimate partner.

This type of violence is becoming more common, and law enforcement, counseling services, and the community are working together to make sure victims have access to help and offenders are held accountable.

“Domestic violence comes down to not to over simplify it, it’s power. It’s having power over another person,” Andrew Levine, Winston County Counseling Services Administrator, said.

Administrator for Winston County Community Counseling Services, Andrew Levine, said domestic violence can cause as much mental harm to victims as it does physical harm.

“It could bring about symptoms of depression,” Levine said. “Things like the sense of helplessness, no real sense of hope for the future, and even in some situations considering suicide. What you also see a lot of in terms of diagnosis is anxiety issues or any post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Dolan and Zimmerman Attorneys and Counselors at Law report that every year, nearly 10 million women and men become victims of domestic violence.

With August being National Wellness Month, Levine said using the resources that are around can save many lives.

“The best thing I would recommend is looking at what are your resources, who are the people who are there for you,” Levine said. “Who can you turn to, friends, family, fellow church members maybe someone you even work with. Obviously a huge issue is going to be housing to where are you going to go and another factor that comes up is if you have children.”

