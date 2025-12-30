CCSO reports deadly weekend shooting comes from potential robbery

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The deadly shooting occurred Saturday evening.

47-year-old, Kyle Richardson of St. Louis, MO, died from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old, Maksim Osburn from Columbus, is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators and Sheriff Scott said that, according to witness reports and evidence, Richardson approached Osburn to rob him.

“By the looks of his car, apparently, he has been living out of his car for a while, had a dog in there with him,” Sheriff Eddie Scott said. “So right now we are just looking at the motive side of it, we do know that we have found personal belongings of Mr. Osburn in this gentleman’s pocket. We are just trying to figure out what was going on with him, but we are sending his body to Jackson for an autopsy.”

Along with Osburn’s personal belongings, deputies also reportedly found a handgun in Richardson’s possession.

The shooting took place around the Waverley boat ramp on Waverley Mansion Road.

Sheriff Scott said it’s an area not known for trouble.

“This is kind of a strange case right here for what we are investigating, and again, this area out here is very seldom,” Sheriff Scott said. “We have barely any trouble, and anywhere around our river areas, you have park attendance and stuff there, but it just goes to show you that trouble can find you quickly and very easily.”

Investigators do not believe the two men knew each other or had any interactions before the incident.

“It is always dangerous, this type of world we are living in now unfortunately your head has to be on a swivel to recognize danger around you,” Sheriff Scott said. “Hopefully if you get put in that situation, you’ll have time to call 911 and try to get some help. We are always encouraging people, if you get into some type of confrontation, try to back away from it and try to get away because now a lot of people are toting guns and weapons can hurt you.”

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous P3 tips app.

