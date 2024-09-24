Celebrating 250 years of America through exploration

Across the United States groups are gearing up for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Director of America250 for the State of Mississippi Nancy Carpenter said to celebrate the semi-quincentennial, students in third through 12th grade across the nation have the opportunity to take part in “America’s Field Trip.”

“The winners will have the opportunity to choose between the Smithsonian Institute, several places in the National Park Service, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Space Center, and numerous other choices they will have,” Carpenter said.

As part of a nationwide competition, students will write a paper or do artwork about what America means to them.

Last year, two seniors from Corinth were among the winners.

“They wrote wonderful papers about what America means to them and one did tour Yellowstone National Park,” Carpenter said. “And what a wonderful opportunity they had. And then the Smithsonian was another opportunity. And also the Statue of Liberty.”

In addition, the Mississippi America250 Commission is offering opportunities specific to the state for all students, teachers, and families. They will be able to take field trips in the state of Mississippi throughout the year.

“To the two museums in Jackson are the Museum of Mississippi History and the Civil Rights Museum,” Carpenter said. “We’re also partnering with the Stennis Space Center. So there are wonderful opportunities to visit all over the state and even in Columbus, Mississippi. So we’re excited about the opportunities that all of the students will have.”

Carpenter said at the state level, they have the support of the Governor and his wife, as well as the Lieutenant Governor and his wife.

The Obamas and the Bushes are also serving as honorary chairs at the national level.

Carpenter said the ultimate goal for everyone is to learn more about America, and the state of Mississippi.

“The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is working hard to make sure everyone has the opportunity to explore Mississippi,” Carpenter said. “I would love for them to also understand what Mississippi is all about. It’s just a wonderful opportunity for all of us to sit down and to give thanks for this wonderful country that we have, and the wonderful opportunities that all of us are afforded.”

The program continues into 2026.

For information on how to take part in this field trip, you can go online to ms.america250.org you can email ncarpenter@mississippi.org.

