Celebrating Golden Triangle Regional Airport’s 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Friday, business and government leaders gathered to celebrate 50 The Golden Triangle Regional Airport’s 50th anniversary.

Half a century ago, innovative thinkers invested $2 million dollars to place an airport in the friendly city of Columbus.

Now, GRTA stands as a $40 million dollar property.

Of course, the airport has also served as a valuable resource for travelers in the region.

“It gives access to anywhere in the world through the airlines. It gives jobs to people at airbus, aurora flight sciences, stark aerospace, and we have so many other places we’re looking to go in the future,” said GTRA executive director Mike Hainsey.

GRTA Executive director Mike Hainsey says depending on the landscape of the COVID-19 virus, the airport will add additional services and larger airplanes.

The company has discussed plans with Delta Airlines.