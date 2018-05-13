Celebrating Mothers On Mother’s Day!

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sons and daughters are doing different things to celebrate their mothers on this Mother’s Day.

One popular thing to do on on this holiday is take moms out to eat.

“Moms do so much for the family, whether it be getting them ready and making sure everything is, the household is set and ready and running smoothly. The mom is what holds it together,” says mom, Amy Robinson.

And that’s why we celebrate Mother’s Day.

Harveys in Columbus sees anywhere from four to five-hundred people on this holiday.

“One of the top five busiest days, you know, graduation and football games are always busy days, but Mother’s Day is probably one of the top events that we have,” says assistant manager, Katherine Tiffin.

“We’re here to celebrate Mother’s Day. Unfortunately, we brought my mom out and the wait was long that we had to take her back home and we’re getting her a to-go plate, but I will tell you this, the food at Harveys is excellent,” says son, David Horton.

Many moms are chefs too.

That’s why this son wanted to take his mom out to eat.

“It’s an important time of year and we must always remind our mothers of how much we love them for the services that they’ve done for us. They’ve made many sacrifices through the years that they didn’t have to make, but they did it unselfishly for us,” says son, Jeremy Mason.

“Growing up in a single-parent household, my father died when we were very young, so my mom has always been the mother and father to both of us, and just spending all of the time that I can with her and especially, on Mother’s Day,” says daughter, Shelia Brown.

And the time spent and with moms on Mother’s Day, is what fills their hearts.

“I appreciate all of my boys. I have four of them and I just appreciate all that they do and not just on Mother’s Day, but every day, they show their appreciation to me and not just them, but my husband,” says mother, Vanessa Mason.

“She lives in Memphis, and drove all the way to Columbus, to take me. I’m her mother, and this is her mother-in-law, out for Mother’s Day lunch, so I’m very excited,” says mother, Kim Slaughter.

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms out there!

We wouldn’t be who we are today without you!