Celebrity chef Andre Rush visits the friendly city for book signing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Army veteran to top chef, a familiar face returns to the Friendly City for a book signing.

Andre Rush visits his old stomping grounds to speak to the city of Columbus about his advocacy for military service and suicide prevention in his new book.

Rush is a former Master Sergeant and is known to serve up a good cuisine.

His resume is quite impressive as Rush has worked for four presidential administrations as a chef.

Friendly City Books, The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties, and Contact Helpline partnered to host the event.

” I talk about my journey from Columbus, Mississippi to the White House working for the presidents, being an advocate, and becoming a celebrity chef and coming back to the community. I lived here, I grew here. To see all my friends and family, and relations cause in Mississippi everybody is family. It’s a hospitality state,” said Andre Rush.

You can find more on mental wellness, health and fitness in Rush’s new book “Call Me Chef” at Friendly City Books.