Celebrity pot entrepreneurs

From fashion to fragrance, celebrity sells. And with marijuana sales expected to reach $8-10 billion by the end of this year – and projected to double to $20 billion by 2022 – more celebs are investing money and lending their names to get a foothold in this growing market. Ben Tracy talks with Tommy Chong (who helped invent the stoner comedy genre), who’s put his name to Chong’s Choice marijuana, on sale in six states; and with Melissa Etheridge, whose experience with marijuana to relieve the effects of cancer chemotherapy has inspired her to build a farm for medical marijuana products.