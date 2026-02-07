Central Mississippi non-profit gives away free essential items

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Two weeks on, many people in our area are still dealing with the impact of January’s winter storm.

But their neighbors are stepping in to help with their recovery.

Central Mississippi Inc. hosted a community giveaway for anyone in need in Winona and the surrounding areas.

Cars were lined up to get free essential items to take home.

Central Mississippi Inc. is a community service organization that strives to help those in need in several counties, including Montgomery, Carroll, Grenada, and Yalobusha.

This community giveaway was just one way they are helping those who are still experiencing power outages, property damage, and other effects of Winter Storm Fern.

“There is nothing normal because we still don’t have lights, we have water, but it is brown, trees are still all over and blocking my house and my neighbor’s home,” Dr. Pamela Gary said. “They really come out, Carroll County did, and cleaned that area up so that we can get out.”

Supplies like free water, food, and toiletries were distributed to all attendees.

The organization’s Deputy Director, Jackie Jenkins, said this is the most pivotal time to find ways to help the community.

“It just shows you that we still have people without water and power in seven counties, and they are reaching out to us for assistance,” Jenkins said. “The average gas bill is over $300 right now, so people are hurt, so we are trying to provide some relief for our customers and clients.”

Central Mississippi Inc. is also assisting those still recovering from the winter storm with transportation support.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Pamela Gary, a native of Carroll County, said it is satisfying to see the engagement shown during the event.

“That makes me happy,” Gary said. “If they need it, then I’m going to try to give it to them. We have had several calls in the office with people needing things, so we actually took some of these supplies and took them to the rural areas, to the elderly and the disabled who still couldn’t get out because they have trees blocking their line. They still don’t have power, so we took some of these items to them first before we started handing them out here.”

The non-profit organization was established in 1965, helping communities in a total of seven counties.

