CEO of Natchez Trace Area Council: How Scouting has changed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In the past few years, Scouting has changed nationally and locally. That was the message Owen McCulloch had for Starkville leaders.

McCulloch is the Scout Executive and CEO for the Natchez Trace Area Council, BSA, which is part of the changing Scouting landscape on the local level.

Natchez Trace Council is the result of the merger of two historic Boy Scout councils, Yocona and Pushmataha, and covers some 22 counties in North Mississippi.

And Scouting itself has opened the doors to girls at all levels of the organization from Cub Scouts to Scouts, to Venture Programs.

McCulloch said one of the great things about local Scout troops is that they produce and nurture the future leaders in the community.

“You know there’s a famous quipster, Will Rogers, who once said: ‘The only thing wrong with Scouts is there’s not enough of ’em’. And that’s what we’re trying to help out with. More kids into Scouting is a good thing for all of our communities,” said McCulloch.

McCulloch said if you see a place for Scouting in your community, call your district office and find out how to start a troop.

It might be easier than you think.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X