CFR shares Christmas tree safety tips ahead of the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It will catch your eye as you walk into your home – the tree is decorated with lights and ornaments, and there may even be some gifts already under it.

The beauty of the season also comes with hidden dangers – Christmas tree fires.

Fire Life Safety Educator with Columbus Fire and Rescue, Jaquay Sherrod, said it’s a good time to give your decorations a quick safety tune-up to protect your home.

“A lot of times when we have problems or situations where things happen, either we are distracted, we are asleep, or we are away, unattended from home,” Sherrod said.

As for keeping an eye on it, CFR said if you’ve already decorated, make sure lights aren’t warm to the touch, as overheated strings can be a warning.

“If you’re away from home, unplug your lights. LED lights are much safer. They burn with less heat,” Sherrod said.

Make sure extension cords aren’t trapped under anything, and if you have a live tree, water it daily.

“If the needles are easily falling, that means your tree needs water, or it’s too dry and will burn fast,” Sherrod said.

He said to also make sure your decorations aren’t blocking heat vents or touching space heaters.

Whether you have a real or artificial tree, Sherrod said to unplug the lights when you’re away from home or asleep at night. Setting timers on your lights can help with that.

“Artificial trees are safer, but that doesn’t mean they won’t burn. If you’re going to buy an artificial tree, look for one that is fire-resistant,” Sherrod said.

Along with being fire-resistant, make sure it’s UL-listed. That goes for indoor and outdoor lights.

If you’re waiting until the last minute and still haven’t decorated, you still have time, but there are some things to do first.

“Inspect your lights before you get ready to put them up. Check for frayed wires, check for exposed wires, and also plug them in and feel them,” said Sherrod. “Make sure wires are not warm. If they’re warm to the touch or you see anything like that, don’t use them.”

CFR also advises replacing old lights that lack modern safety measures, never mixing indoor cords with outdoor cords, and keeping trees at least 3 feet away from fireplaces or any other source of heat.

He said never to overpower an outlet and to use surge protectors.

Sherrod said by taking these simple safety measures, they can hopefully keep the number of fires down, and your holiday memories joyful.

Sherrod says when it comes to holiday injuries, the department also sees several falls from people decorating. He recommends always having someone with you when you decorate to help ensure safety.

