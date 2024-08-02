Cha-cha for children: 19th annual Dance Like the Stars is August 3

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – Denise Meek remembers visiting this New Albany gym back in her elementary days.

“The memories I have of this gym are the Halloween carnivals. We would bob for apples, get to dress up,” Meek said.

Now, the gym is the home for the New Albany Boys and Girls Club and Denise playing a game of baseball, and learning a dance from the kids. Denise has been working hard all summer on another type of dance, as part of Dance Like the Stars 2024.

She will perform a ballroom dance routine to a song of her choice during the fundraiser on Saturday night.

She also commits to raising money for the New Albany club.

“Supporting me is supporting the Boys and Girls Club. You can never give too little or too much. And this organization is fantastic. The mentoring they do with these children,” Meek said.

Marquel Conner is director of the New Albany Club. During the summer nearly 100 children attend, and the numbers are about the same during the school year.

Conner said support from the community is vital for the club, the kids and its mission.

“We feel it’s important to help serve our parents better by assisting their children. We live in a society where we have to work overtime, and a lot of the time there’s not enough time in the day. We feel like that’s where the club steps in, teaching those life skills,” Conner said.

Club members enjoyed the visit and the appreciate the support for the club and what it offers.

“I like how I can socialize and visit with other people and they take care of us,” said Ellieana, a New Albany club member.

“Get to know new people, being their friends, seeing what they like,” said Aleah, a New Albany club member.

Denise wants to raise at least $25,000 for the New Albany Boys & Girls Club and she knows all that money will help boys and girls like these have brighter futures.

Dance Like the Stars is set for 6:30 p.m. on August 3 at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo. WCBI’s Allie Martin will be cohosting the event.

For tickets, go to bgcnms.org

