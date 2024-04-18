Chad Turner named Trooper of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You see them on Mississippi highways every day, responding to accidents and getting drunk drivers off the roads.

The troopers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol have a long list of duties, and they often perform them while being short-staffed.

Troop G pulled over in Columbus for a quick break to honor one of their own.

The Columbus Exchange Club presented its Trooper of the Year Award to Chad Turner.

For Turner, the road to the Highway Patrol was a long one. He ran a successful trucking company for more than 20 years before fulfilling his longtime goal of joining MHP three years ago.

He said some sacrifices come with the job. But he has a good support system at home, and that helps.

“Coming into this job we know what we’re signing up for. And, as far as family goes, they know we’re out here trying to make things better. And by doing that, I mean everything you do in life that’s worth doing is going to come with a sacrifice or a price that you’ve got to pay in order to achieve your goals,” said Turner.

While the Exchange Club presents the Trooper of the Year Award, it is voted on by all of the members of Troop G.

