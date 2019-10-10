Championship boxer ejected from Ferrari in Dallas crash

A championship boxer was ejected from a Ferrari in a crash in Dallas early Thursday, according to police. Errol Spence Jr. was expected to survive, and the 29-year-old was being treated in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Errol Spence Jr. attends the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 at The Sunset Room on July 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The white Ferrari was “traveling at a high rate of speed” on a Dallas street just before 3 a.m., police said. The vehicle went over the center median onto the other side of the road and flipped multiple times.

Spence was ejected from the vehicle. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the crash was undetermined. According to CBS Sports, Spence is the defending International Boxing Federation welterweight champion and claimed the World Boxing Council’s welterweight belt last month.

Crews work the scene after boxer Errol Spence Jr. was injured in a car crash in Dallas October 10, 2019. KTVT