Chance for Much-Needed Rain This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and storms are likely for the next few days. This is good news for our drought. We’ll also have more moisture in the air this week, so that means it’ll feel more humid outside, too.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A brief shower is possible. With extra clouds overhead Sunday night, temperatures will only fall into the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely at times throughout the day. Nothing severe. We can’t guarantee that everyone will get rain, but Monday looks like your best chance. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Another decent chance for showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances get lower day-by-day. We’ll begin to dry out with more sunshine later in the week.