Columbus YMCA celebrates 100 years

Jimmy Woodruff is the executive director of the Y. He said he is grateful for the YMCA and for the opportunities it provides to the community.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The YMCA is a well-known organization with roots throughout the United States.

On Saturday, April 27, the Columbus branch is celebrating a huge milestone – 100 years.

They hosted a block party on Saturday to celebrate.

“We want to share with the community. We want the community, we want everybody to be apart of what we are doing here in Columbus with the Y,” Woodruff said. “The YMCA has just made a difference in people’s lives for so long through our membership, the community that you are apart of when you come to the Y, our programs, after school, summer camps, swimming lessons so many people learn how to swim at the YMCA.”

One hundred years is a long time but the YMCA has no plans of stopping their work anytime soon,

Woodruff said they hope to continue doing what they have been doing for the foreseeable future.

“Our vision for the future is just to do for the next 100 years what has been done for the past 100 years,” Woodruff said. “We just want to make an impact on people’s lives in a lot of different ways. People of all walks of life, all ages. Just we are a community and we are here to help people and we’re passionate about that. So if we do that for the next 100 years, we’re going to be really really pleased with what we see.”

The Columbus YMCA’s swimming pool is 94 years old, almost as old as the organization itself.

