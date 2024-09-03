Chance for rain everyday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Starting tonight, there will be a rain chance through the end of the week. On the positive, temperatures are going to drop into something a bit more comfortable.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Throughout the evening and overnight, a couple of downpours or a random storm are possible, pushing in from our SE. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers are possible across our part of the state, for the middle of the week. Temperatures look to come down several degrees into the upper 80s. If it is not raining, it will still be humid just slightly cooler.

THU/FRI: Confidence in this part of the forecast is admittedly not that high given the large variation in model guidance. The GFS model wants to bring soggy, steady rain to the region while the European model keeps things generally dry. Stay tuned for updates, as significant changes are possible if the European model begins to look more probable. Regardless, the weekend does look to bring another taste of fall weather, drier air is on the way! Highs are expected in the low to middle 80s.