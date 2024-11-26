Chance for rain then cooler air

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A couple chances for rain, including the night before Thanksgiving. Cooler air will move in by Black Friday, bundle up for the shopping trips or the Egg Bowl!

MONDAY NIGHT: There is a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder tonight, looking to clear out of viewing area by late night. Temperatures tonight will be chilly, in the middle to upper 40s.

TUESDAY- Tuesday is expected to be dry, clouds will be on the clear out. Temperatures will be cooler than Monday, dropping highs into the lower 60s. Lows will fall into the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY- Wednesday will start dry but will end with night of heavy rain and thunderstorms. High temps for the day will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

THANKSGIVING- Showers are likely to stick around throughout the morning. We do not suggest deep frying a turkey in the rain! Maybe just stick to oven baking it this year? Conditions are likely to clear throughout the day, as the system moves off to the East. High temps will feel like Fall, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Temperatures fall to the middle 30s overnight.