Chancery Court Judge Drungole-Ellis gets early start on re-election bid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Chancery Court Judge Paula Drungole-Ellis gets an early start on her re-election bid.

Judge Drungole-Ellis filed her qualifying papers with the Secretary of State’s office on Monday morning.

She has served as a Chancery Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District since 2018.

Drungole – Ellis presides over cases in Place 3, which covers all of Noxubee and parts of Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Clay Counties.

The election will be on November 8th.