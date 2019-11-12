Chandler, Anderson Named Mr. Football

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Two of North Mississippi’s most talented athletes represent their schools as Mr. Football for 2019.

In Class 4A, Itawamba AHS running back Ike Chandler, and in Class 5A, Lafayette athlete Randy Anderson.

- Advertisement -

Chandler has rushed for 2,299 yards on 211 carries (10.9 ypc) and 28 touchdowns, as well as nine receptions for 241 yards, and three touchdowns.

Anderson has done it all for Lafayette, throwing for 446 yards with five touchdowns to zero interceptions. The senior has done the most damage on the ground, rushing for 1,389 yards on 184 carries (7.5 ypc) and 18 touchdowns. Anderson also has 12 receptions for 157 yards.

Mississippi Mr. Football Awards

Class 1A: Robert Henry – Lumberton

Class 2A: Ty Keyes – Taylorsville

Class 3A: Kentrell Bullock – Columbia

Class 4A: Ike Chandler – Itawamba AHS

Class 5A: Randy Anderson – Lafayette

Class 6A: McKinnley Jackson – George County