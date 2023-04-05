Changes continue at Columbus Police Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The revolving door at the Columbus Police Department continues to turn.

At last night’s City Council meeting, the two newest CPD officers were sworn in, and four new recruits got a send-off to the law enforcement academy.

In that same meeting, the Council also accepted the resignations of three officers and one investigator from the department.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Mayor Keith Gaskin said he continues to hope to see the numbers improve at CPD.

