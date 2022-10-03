Changes in SNAP benefits, deductions, and income requirements

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have noticed some changes if you live in Mississippi and receive SNAP benefits.

Starting October 1st, USDA increased benefits for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program due to the annual SNAP cost of living adjustment and inflation.

More people with higher levels of income may be eligible for the SNAP program because of the impact of inflation.

Eligibility does depend on each household circumstance.

Deduction levels have also increased due to recent changes.

To find out if you’re eligible, visit access.ms.gov

