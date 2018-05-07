Charges released in officer involved shooting case

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tishomingo County deputies have released the charges pressed against a man accused of firing at officers.

The officer involved shooting happened Thursday night.

Brian Turner faces two counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement in the county.

He also has one count of the same charge slated for him by Belmont Police.

Turner was picked up in Wayne County, Tennessee, north of Florence, Alabama.

Bond has been denied and more charges are possible.

On Thursday night, investigators say a Tishomingo County Sheriff’s deputy and Belmont Police Officer had stopped a truck in the area of County Road 35.

The alleged driver, Brian Turner, reportedly rammed the sheriff’s vehicle, then pointed an assault rifle at officers and began firing.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect’s car who then fled.

Luckily no officers were injured.