Charges against Tupelo man upgraded from child abuse to capital murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were upgraded after a Tupelo child abuse victim dies.

Joshua Oakley, 29, was charged with felony child abuse after being arrested last month.

Tupelo police have now upgraded the charges to capital murder.

Six-year-old Camden Blair was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center on November 13 with life-threatening injuries. Staff called Tupelo police.

The little boy died at an Arkansas hospital.

Police said Oakley was dating the child’s mother and babysitting the young boy.

Oakley has been held without bond since his initial court appearance.