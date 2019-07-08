Charges upgraded for aggravated assault suspect after victim dies

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man is facing upgraded charges in Prentiss County after a beating victim dies.

Jeremy Held, 28, is now charged with second-degree murder. He had previously been charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, Ervin Fisher, of Colbert County, Alabama, had been found airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center on June 26 after being found unresponsive in the Thrasher Community.

Fisher died over the weekend from injuries received in the alleged beating, according to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Held is currently in jail on the aggravated assault charge on a $50,000 bond.

A new bond will be set for the murder charge at Held’s next court appearance.