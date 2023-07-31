Charges upgraded in deadly downtown Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were upgraded this afternoon involving the deadly crash in downtown Columbus.

Tristan Atkinson was charged with murder.

He’s already facing a felony fleeing, DUI, and reckless driving, along with other traffic violations.

Atkinson’s bond was set at $500,000.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail.

The murder charge came after Ryan Koehn died.

Last week, state troopers attempted to pull Atkinson over. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said he continued to drive away from the troopers until he crashed at 5th and Main Streets.

That’s where the collision with Koehn occurred.

District Attorney Scott Colom said the arrest warrant accuses Atkinson of causing Koehn’s death while fleeing from law enforcement.

He died this past weekend.

The crash remains under investigation.

