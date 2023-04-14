Charity truck show for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital coming to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck show benefitting LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is set for this weekend.

It is called “18 Wheels and 1 Big Heart” and it takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Tupelo Furniture Market.

Trucks will be on display at building one and all proceeds from the fundraiser will go to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The event is free and open to the public but food vendors and bounce houses will be available.

For more information, you can call (662)315-7776.

