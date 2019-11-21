Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade shares jump on merger reports

Emilia Clarke says she’s been pressured to film nude scenes
“I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘F*** you.'”
12H ago
A studio executive wanted Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman
“The climate in Hollywood…was very different back then,” the film’s screenwriter and producer said
15H ago
Jussie Smollett sues Chicago claiming malicious prosecution
The actor’s claims come in a countersuit against the city which is suing him to recover more than $130,000 that police say was spent on its investigation into Smollett’s claim that he was beaten
17H ago
Tom Hanks discovers he’s related to Mister Rogers
Hanks is sixth cousins with Rogers, and they share the same great-great-great-great-great grandfather
21H ago