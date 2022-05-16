Chasing the Weather with Isaac and Mississippi State University

DAY 1/SUNDAY, 5/15 UPDATE…

Saturday, the team and I drove from Starkville, MS, to Forth Smith, Arkansas to prepare for Sunday’s possible severe weather risk in parts of Oklahoma and Missouri. It looked like there might be two zones of severe weather – one in southwestern Missouri near Joplin and another in eastern Oklahoma.

Sunday morning, we headed toward southwest Missouri, Joplin specifically, as storms in eastern Kansas were surging southeast. It became apparent those storms were going to continue pushing into Arkansas, so we decided to get on I-44 and head southwest into Oklahoma around midday. This was in advance of potential storm development later in the day. Before we left, we captured a picturesque shelf cloud from storms approaching Joplin from the northwest.

Once into Oklahoma, the air was extremely unstable ahead of a conectively-enforced outflow boundary sinking south to southwest across eastern Oklahoma. This feature acted as a mini “cold front” and initiated storms shortly after 4p. We positioned ourselves south of the storm to get the best view, and this is pictured below.

Due to weak low level wind shear, no tornado development occurred. However, there were reports of very large hail and damaging wind gusts. Thankfully, we incurred no damage from hail or wind in our location near Calvin, OK.

Monday will be a travel day into Kansas to position for potential storms Tuesday. Stay tuned for more!