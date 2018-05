Friday is the first day of June, and that means it’s National Doughnut Day!

We’re giving you a heads up, so you can take advantage of some deals to satisfy your sweet tooth.

- Advertisement -

At Dunkin’ Donuts, if you buy a drink on Friday, you get a free doughnut.

You don’t have to buy anything to get one at Krispy Kreme though.

For a slightly “healthier” doughnut, Edible Arrangements has come out with their own version.

Their “Edible Donuts” are made with Granny Smith apple slices. They’re hand-dipped in chocolate, and decorated with a variety of toppings. You can also get a free one of those on Friday.