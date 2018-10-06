Chef Joey Campanaro reflects on his culinary beginnings and Italian roots

Chef Joey Campanaro may have American roots but he’s a master of Mediterranean cuisine. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Campanaro was inspired by the foods of his childhood — especially what came out of his Italian grandmother and mother’s kitchens. After studying restaurant management and spending a semester in Italy, he worked at top venues around the country. In 2006, he opened his dream restaurant, Little Owl, in New York’s West Village. It generated plenty of buzz and paved the way for two more dining hot-spots in the same neighborhood: Market Table and The Clam.