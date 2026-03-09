Chef Robert Irvine takes a tour of the Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may know him from shows like “America’s Worst Cooks” and “Restaurant Impossible”, Chef Robert Irvine is nationally known for his artistry in the kitchen.

But, he also has another mission in conjunction with his Robert Irvine Foundation, and that is making America’s military meals tastier and healthier.

That mission brought him to Columbus Air Force Base recently.

Chef Irvine toured the base, meeting with service members of all ranks, and sharing practical advice and training on how to make chow time better.

The Base also invited students and faculty from Mississippi University for Women’s Culinary Arts program, so they could get an up-close look at Irvine’s ideas and techniques.

The old saying goes that a military runs on its stomach, and commanders agree there is something to that. Proper nutrition and taste don’t have to be sacrificed for quantity.

“If it matters, it matters, and for us, this really matters. Feeding our troops the right way means they can perform at the highest level, and ultimately at the other side of this, we’ve got people that need to go, fly, fight, and win our nation’s wars, and it starts here at Columbus Air Force Base. We train one-third of the pilots for our nation right here. Food is important, a critical element of all that, and we’re going to get some stuff done here. Thank you, Robert Irvine,” said 14th FTW Commander James Blech.

Irvine’s foundation has several programs supporting active duty military and veterans. For more information on those, you can go to robertirvinefoundation.org.

