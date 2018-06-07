CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating an incident in which officers handcuffed a 10-year-old boy while he was being questioned about a gun, and the child’s family says it was a case of mistaken identity. Cellphone video recorded last Friday shows the boy in front of a patrol car with two officers facing him.

One of the officers tells a nearby adult that the boy started running when they arrived and “that’s why he’s in handcuffs.”

- Advertisement -

The boy is seen crying as one of the officers later removes the handcuffs.

His mother, Starr Ramsey, told WMAQ-TV she wants answers and that her son is “scarred.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says the officers got a call that a boy age 10 to 12 was passing around a gun. He says they followed “all of the rules and protocols” but an internal investigation is being done to make certain of it. He says he sympathizes with the family.