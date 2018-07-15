Chicago police release video of deadly shooting amid protests

CHICAGO — Chicago Police on Sunday released video of a police involved shooting that sparked tense protests in the South Shore neighborhood. CBS Chicago reports the video was released less than 24 hours after Harith Augustus was shot.

Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson says it was the fastest he’s ever ordered body-worn camera video released.

He says there’s no question that 37-year-old Harith Augustus was armed when officers encountered him Saturday on Chicago’s South Side. Johnson says police stopped Augustus when an officer noticed a gun in a holster peeking out from under the man’s T-shirt.

The body cam video shows several officers attempting to question Augustus and at one point one officer grabs his arm. Augustus spins away and runs into the street, where he reaches for a gun from his waistband. He is then shot by one of the officers.

Johnson said the officer who shot Augustus has been on the force for about two years. He would not comment on whether the shooting was justified, and urged people to watch the video.

The police superintendent said he wanted to maintain calm in the city to avoid a repeat of protests that escalated Saturday night.

After the shooting on Saturday evening, tensions rose quickly, CBS Chicago reported. Dozens of people showed up, and at some point the officers had to push the crowd back.

The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Community activists promised a second day of protests after a Chicago Police offer fatally shot a man in the South Shore neighborhood.

“We’re pissed off; we’re tired,” community activist William Calloway said on Sunday the day after the shooting and standoff with officers. “You’re killing us!”

“Our voice is not gonna be silenced.”

Calloway demanded the police release the video of the shooting immediately.

“We don’t trust what CPD says. Show us. Don’t wait 60 days. Show the community now.”

Within hours of Calloway’s news conference, police released the video.