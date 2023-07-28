Chick-Fil-A back-to-school drive with free treats

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Chick-fil-a is serving up more than nuggets this week. The restaurant hosted a back-to-school drive and asked the community to donate different items each day to receive a free treat.

This is the second year the fast-food chain has done this for the Lowndes County area.

An employee member says this is just one to show their community support.

“We really believe in education and giving back to the community,” said CFA employee, Carol Scallions. “The turnout has been great we have been seeing people bring in colors, notebooks, and just some of sheets of paper. Just something that the kids need because some of them don’t have a lot of money or a lot of expenses to get school supplies .”

All donations will go to New Hope Elementary.