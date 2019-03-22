    Chickasaw Church Burglary Arrest

    Joey Barnes
    Christopher Pittman Source: Chickasaw County Sheriff's Office
    Christopher Pittman
    Source: Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office

    CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies say they caught a church burglar in the act.

    Now, Christopher Pittman, 22, of Houston is charged with burglary.

    Investigators say a deputy noticed a vehicle behind Enon Church early Wednesday morning.

    The deputy saw a window broken out of the church and someone inside the vehicle.

    Pittman was immediately taken into custody and admitted to breaking-in the church.

    Some stolen items were also recovered.

    Pittman’s bond was set at $20,000.

    Sheriff James Meyers says there have been other church burglaries over the past several months.

