Chickasaw Church Burglary Arrest

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies say they caught a church burglar in the act.
Now, Christopher Pittman, 22, of Houston is charged with burglary.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say a deputy noticed a vehicle behind Enon Church early Wednesday morning.
The deputy saw a window broken out of the church and someone inside the vehicle.
Pittman was immediately taken into custody and admitted to breaking-in the church.
Some stolen items were also recovered.
Pittman’s bond was set at $20,000.
Sheriff James Meyers says there have been other church burglaries over the past several months.