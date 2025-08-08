Chickasaw Co. man receives Purple Heart for service injuries in Iraq

Ceremony was part of National Purple Heart Day observance

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – In front of a capacity crowd in Houston, Purple Heart recipients who were present and those who couldn’t be there in person were recognized.

And joining the distinguished list, Caleb Tedder, who was injured while serving in Iraq with the Marines in October of 2005.

Tedder is now an investigator with the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. He said receiving the Purple Heart means a lot to him and his family.

“I feel like there is closure that comes with it. I had put it off for a while, but it is something that needed to be done, good for my family, everyone to know there are people who have served in that capacity,” Tedder said.

The Purple Heart that was pinned on Tedder is extra special; it was his grandfather, Melvin Tedder, who was given the honor after he was injured in France during World War Two.

“Once this whole thing came about, I felt like it was a way to honor him,” Tedder said

District 22 State Representative Jon Lancaster is a longtime friend of Tedder’s. He said it is important to let others know about the sacrifices made by those who have served.

“We have to get patriotism back where it once was,” Rep. Lancaster said.

Retired Brigadier General Gary Huffman received a Purple Heart for injuries he received in November 2005 in Iraq. General Huffman says Purple Heart recipients deal with their injuries long after they return home.

“It is not about the politics, I don’t care what your stance on any conflict we have been in, but we as military men answered a call, followed orders, did what we were supposed to do, we got hurt for it, paid a price. Caleb and I are both going, are patients at the Veterans Administration, dealing with the after effects of those wounds,” Brig. Gen. Huffman said.

This is the third year Chickasaw County has hosted the Purple Heart Day ceremony.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.